Enactment of pro-women legislation urged

LAHORE: In a march led by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) at the commencement of 16 days of activism which started on Thursday world over, women protesters chanted slogans, “Refuse abuse and end violence against women now.”

WISE expressed grave concern at escalation of all forms of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence in Pakistan. The procession walked from Lahore Press Club towards Egerton Road, carrying placards and chanting slogans which were ‘equal pay for equal work’, ‘break the silence’, ‘no more honour killing’, ‘put an end to rape’, ‘stop domestic violence, sexual harassment, cyber harassment, child marriage, victim blaming’. They called upon the masses to rise up for women’s rights. Speaking on the occasion, Bushra Khaliq, WISE Executive Director, stressed the need to combat violence against women and girls.

“Pakistan has passed several pro-women laws but implementation of the laws is a challenge. WISE demands state responses in establishing effective mechanism to end violence against women, framing and notifying rules of business of ‘The Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act 2016’, she said.

WISE demands 18 years be established as minimum age for both boys and girls at the time of marriage. It calls for formation of inquiry committees and display of code of conduct at workplaces under ‘The Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010’, appointment of the chairperson of Punjab Commission on the status of women and 33pc representation of women in local governments, she added.