NAB chief reviews housing societies’ mega corruption cases

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday reviewed the progress on mega corruption cases here Wednesday during a briefing by Director General (DG) NAB Lahore accompanied by Combined Investigation Teams

(CITs).

The Chairman reviewed updates in mega corruption cases particularly housing sector cases including Ashiana-i-Iqbal, Paragon City, Eden Housing scandal and Pak-Arab society. He suggested taking up only relevant and evidence-loaded witnesses in the courts to defend the corruption references.

DG NAB Lahore also briefed about the under-trial references against former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and family, references against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and Ramzan Sugar Mills. DG NAB Lahore also briefed about the recoveries made by NAB Lahore during his 4-year tenure. He informed that Rs88 billion have so far been recovered in 45 cases since October 2017 from which an amount of Rs78 billion has been recovered indirectly in 23 cases, whereas Rs 10 billion have been recovered directly from corrupt elements in 22 cases.

Addressing the NAB Lahore staff, Justice Javed Iqbal maintained that NAB is a prime institution challenging corrupt elements under the ambit of the law. Moreover, he strongly appraised the commitment that NAB would continue to take merit-based actions with dedication setting aside any pressure or propaganda.

Justice Javed said that NAB has no affiliation with any political party except the State of Pakistan and its public. He advised the Prosecution Wing to limit the number of witnesses in corruption references so that the trials in courts may be concluded without delay.