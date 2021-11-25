KP govt to set up four Special Technology Zones

PESHAWAR: The KP government will establish four Special Technology Zones (STZs) in Peshawar, Swat, Mardan Haripur to provide employment opportunities to youth.

The understanding was reached when STZA Chairman Amir Hashmi called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Wednesday, said a handout. Provincial Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan was also present on the occasion, said a handout.

It was decided to constitute a joint working group comprising the relevant officials of the provincial government and STZA to implement this strategic plan. The zones are aimed at empowering the youth by providing them maximum job opportunities.

Other venues for mutual cooperation and collaboration between the provincial government and STZA for the fast track promotion of modern technology to boost the economy of the province were also discussed. It was agreed to work together in this regard. The STZA chairman lauded the initiatives taken by the KP government for promoting Information and Communication Technology in the province.

The chief minister said the KP government was taking result-oriented steps to promote modern technology, especially Information & Communication Technology and to encourage private sector investment in the province.

He said all the services and facilities were being provided to the private sector investors under the one roof through one window operation facility, adding CM Business Portal was being launched to timely address the grievances of the business community and investors.

Mahmood Khan termed the establishment of Special Technology Zones as of vital importance for creating employment opportunities for the youth lot of the province and said the KP government would extend all-out support to this effect.