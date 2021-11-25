SCCI wants KP businessmen trained overseas

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has demanded the National Productivity Organisation (NPO), a sub-subsidiary of the Ministry of Industries and Production, to ensure KP business community participation in the international training programmes.

SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid called for conducting capacity-building trainings for businesspersons belonging to different trades to enhance their skills and technical know-how to market their finishing products in a benefitting manner.

He made these demands during a meeting with NPO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry here at the Chamber’s House Wednesday.

Other office-bearers of the SCCI and officials of the NPO KP region, including Aftab Khan, Wasiullah were present during the meeting.

The SCCI chief stressed the need for the establishment of a close liaison between the chamber and NPO office at the regional level.

He suggested that the NPO should organize a special Chinese language course for members of the business community to remove language barriers and facilitate easy interaction with Chinese investors while keeping in view projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Hasnain Khurshid suggested to the NPO to initiate joint ventures with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen collaboration in different potential sectors.

Earlier, the NPO CEO Alamgir Chaudhry apprised the participants about the major role and interventions of the organization.

The senior official said that the NPO in collaboration with relevant institutions was taking steps to enhance the capacity of people attached to the manufacturing sector.

He said his organization was working in two sectors — multi countries programmes (foreign training courses and benchmarking) and the individual countries programme under which proposals were invited in two cycles — in June and in December about expert opinions for any sector of trade.