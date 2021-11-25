Filling stations go on strike today

MANSEHRA: Petroleum stations in Mansehra would also go on the strike seeking the increase in the margin to six percent from today (Thursday).

“We have been demanding an increase in petroleum products’ margin for a long time but now we would go on strike for our rights,” stated Taimur Khan Swati, the president of the petroleum stations association.

He said that on the call of All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, the filling stations in Mansehra and its suburbs would observe a complete strike until their demands were met.

He said that no petroleum station anywhere in the district would supply petroleum products to motorists and drivers. “Our strike is under the ambit of law and we have already informed the chief secretary of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about it,” he added.