Filling stations go on strike today

MANSEHRA: Petroleum stations in Mansehra would also go on the strike seeking the increase in the margin to six percent from today (Thursday).
“We have been demanding an increase in petroleum products’ margin for a long time but now we would go on strike for our rights,” stated Taimur Khan Swati, the president of the petroleum stations association.
He said that on the call of All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, the filling stations in Mansehra and its suburbs would observe a complete strike until their demands were met.
He said that no petroleum station anywhere in the district would supply petroleum products to motorists and drivers. “Our strike is under the ambit of law and we have already informed the chief secretary of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about it,” he added.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has sought replies from the federal government and the Security Exchange Commission of...
ISLAMABAD: Despite requests made by the Ministry of Finance, the IMF has outright rejected proposal to allow the...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded the government lift ban on student unions and...
KHAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leaders on Wednesday urged the government to arrest the killers of party activist...
LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Wednesday reviewed the progress on mega...
LANDIKOTAL: Bismillah Welfare Trust on Wednesday sent tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for onward distribution...