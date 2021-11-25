Tarin orders stern action against fertiliser hoarders

ISLAMABAD: Finance advisor on Wednesday directed the provincial authorities to take strict actions against urea hoarders as the government struggles to control prices and ensure supplies during the winter crop season.

Shaukat Tarin, adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue directed the provincial governments “to take punitive actions against fertilizer’s hoarders, prevent shortage and make availability of fertilizers at controlled rates in all the provinces,” at the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting.

Secretary finance, secretary industries and production, managing director of Utility Stores Corporation, provincial chief secretaries, chief statistician PBS and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

On the stock position of fertilizers, the meeting informed that Punjab and Sindh governments have taken actions against the hoarders.

“Punjab government has established control rooms in the districts to monitor the stock position of fertilizers and appropriate actions are being taken on complaints against high prices,’ a statement said.

Tarin also directed ministry of Industry and Production “to initiate whistle blower law against hoarders and enforce it at the priority”.

NPMC also reviewed the prices of daily use commodities and essential food items in the country.

The secretary finance briefed the NPMC that the prices of the wheat flour bags remained consistent at Rs1,100/20 kg “due to the proactive measures of the Punjab, KP governments and ICT administration”.

The daily release of wheat by all the provincial governments will further ease out prices.

While reviewing the price of sugar in the country, the secretary finance informed that the new stocks of sugar are arriving in the market, which will further ease the prices.

Tarin directed the ministry of Industries and Production to take appropriate measures for creating strategic sugar reserves in the country for smooth supply in coming months.

The NMPC observed that the increase in prices of edible oil in the global market has affected the local prices, however, international prices of palm oil/soyabean would start declining from January onward.

The adviser stressed to ensure that the lower international prices be passed on to the domestic consumers. While observing stock position of Kerosene oil in the country, the adviser directed petroleum division to take measures for availability of sufficient stocks of Kerosene oil in market to support the lower segment of the society.

The NPMC observed that Sastaa & Sahulat Bazaars in Punjab, KP are offering essential goods at subsidized prices. The adviser expressed satisfaction on prices of commodities in Sastaa Bazars in Baluchistan and Sindh and further directed to establish such bazaars in more cities to provide maximum relief to the people.