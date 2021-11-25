Azerbaijan envoy visits PU

LAHORE: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Mr Khazar Farhadov visited Punjab University and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar at his office. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Regional Integration Centre Director Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, Centre for Global Strategic Studies’ representative Maj (r) Pervaiz Bhatti and deans of various faculties were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad briefed the delegation about PU and said that there was need to promote bilateral relations among higher education institutions of both the countries. He said that there should be exchange of teachers and students among the universities of both the countries. Later, the Ambassador visited PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies and delivered a lecture on “Azerbaijan and Pakistan Relations: A Historical Perspective”.

Condolences: Punjab University Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram’s son has passed away. He was suffering from cancer. His funeral prayers was offered at PU ground in which PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Pro-VC Prof Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, deans of various faculties, faculty members, employees and relatives participated.