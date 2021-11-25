 
Indian found alive in morgue, cremated

By AFP
November 25, 2021

New Delhi: An Indian man mistakenly declared dead after a road accident only to be found still breathing in a hospital morgue freezer has been cremated after succumbing to his injuries, relatives said on Wednesday. Srikesh Kumar suffered critical injuries after a speeding motorbike hit him last week and was declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Moradabad, east of the capital New Delhi.