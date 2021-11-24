Expats thank PM for voting right: VC OPC

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairman Punjab Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan praised the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing voting rights and more facilities to overseas Pakistan, saying entire nation was grateful to the PM.

The previous governments considered the expatriates as second grade citizen and never took such steps for their betterment but PM Imran Khan gave the long demanded rights to vote to them, he said while addressing a press conference at the sidelines of Dubai Expo, a spokesman for OPC told media on Tuesday.

The OPC vice-chairman informed the media that he visited Dubai Expo on the special instructions of CM Usman Buzdar to review the efforts being made for the betterment of overseas Pakistanis. “As compared to resolving overseas Pakistanis' complaints in four years by the previous government the PTI government had resolved the double number of complaints in three years such as PTI has resolved 63% and previous government resolved only 37%,” he claimed.

Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan said special revenue desk and one window operation has also been set up in LDA for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis.

He said overseas Pakistanis now could get their property documents from OPC Punjab and also access their land record which would further facilitate them, he added.