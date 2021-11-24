Sports gala concludes in Tirah

TIRAH: The sports gala concluded in Tirah valley of Khyber tribal district here on Tuesday.

The district administration had arranged the event in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Community Resilience Activity (CRA) North.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Haseebul Rahman was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

Commandant, Tirah Rifles Khurram Rasheed, Irfan Khan, CRA official for Khyber, Tirah Trader Union President Sher Muhammad, elders and security officials were present.

The sports activity was titled “Celebrating Community Cohesion Through Socio-Cultural Activities in Tirah Valley as seven main tribes of the area including Bar Qambarkhel, Malikdinkhel, Shalobar Qambarkhel, Sipah, Kqmarkhel, Adamkhel and others participated in the event.

This week-long event involved different sports activities such as volleyball, cricket, Kabaddi and tug-of-war. Colourful music shows, local cultural dance shows as well as other cultural activities were organized during the event which were highly applauded and enjoyed by the spectators.

Haseebul Rahman said the Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N) Programme focused on supporting community-level development and conflict prevention activities in the newly merged districts. He said that it was focused on reducing marginalization and exclusion amongst remote border communities most vulnerable to violent extremism.

“It aims at promoting engagement among the various segments of society and increasing social cohesion,” he added. In the end, medals and trophies were distributed among the players.