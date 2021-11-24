Students urged to revive reading habit

PESHAWAR: Provincial amir of Jamaat-e- Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad on Tuesday urged the students to revive reading habit for a bright future.

He said this while speaking at the opening ceremony of a three-day students festival at the Islamia College University (ICU) here.

Mehran Iskandariyan, Director-General of the Iranian Culture Centre, Director, Advanced Studies Board, Muhammad Arshad, Director International Relations Department Muhammad Rauf and Director Students Affairs, Islamia College University, former faculty members Prof Noor Muhammad and Muhammad Idrees, were among guest visitors.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said taking part in political activities was not a bad thing for young students but the provision of a decent and conducive environment for them was inevitable so that they could be aware of national and international affairs.

The JI chief said Allama Muhammad Iqbal had conveyed his message to students through his motivational writings for adopting the right path. “Students should take full advantage of the modern-day facilities and keep up reading habit for broadening their knowledge on national and world issues,” he added.

A quiz competition on Seerutun Nabi (PBUH) was part of the event in which first, second and third winners from Islamia College Peshawar — Matiullah, Nauman Khalil and Abdullah — were given cash prizes Rs 30,000, 20,000 and 10,000.

Visitors showed up in droves at different books, cultural and food stalls, and especially they were seen taking a keen interest in the bookstalls where over 15,000 publications were available for readers at 50 to 80 per cent discount.

Nazim of Islami Jamiat Talab, Peshawar University Campus, Shafeeq- ur- Rahman, Tahirullah general secretary, and Najeebullah Nazim IJT for ICU also spoke at the event.