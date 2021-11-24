AGP, Accountant General call on PA Speaker

LAHORE: Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal and Accountant General of Punjab Syed Ammar Naqvi on Tuesday called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the assembly chamber. Financial matters and proper and transparent use of public funds were discussed during the meeting. The best audit system for solving financial problems in public sector universities was discussed. Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the institution of auditor general is very important for proper utilisation of national resources. It is the responsibility of all of us to spend public resources honestly. Corruption, mismanagement and irregularities could be detected in government institutions through regular audits, the speaker said. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present in the meeting.