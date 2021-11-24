Complainants get relief on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman office headed by Ombudsman Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan continues to protect individuals’ rights by providing speedy and effective resolution of complaints from public against public sector departments.

The ombudsman office received complaints from various job-seeking complainants that they have had passed test for recruitment as a junior clerk under Rule 17-A in district education authority Gujranwala but they have not been given appointment letters yet. Taking notice of the matter, the ombudsman directed the chief executive officer of district education authority Gujranwala to look into the matter and take action as per rules and inform the ombudsman's office within 30 days. According to the compliance report, 10 complainants have been recruited as junior clerks in grade 11 on regular basis. Another complainant, Ali Raza, of Gujranwala has been recruited as a junior clerk in the education department under Rule 17-A on the directions of the ombudsman office in grade 11. As a result of the intervention of the ombudsman's office, Muhammad Arif of Gujranwala has been paid Rs1.6m as grant of his late mother who died during service along with recruitment as naib Qasid under rule 17-A.