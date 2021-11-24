Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste atop Grammy nominations

New York: Jon Batiste, the decorated jazz artist who composed the "Soul" movie soundtrack, led this year’s Grammy pack with an impressive 11 nods on Tuesday, as pop artists Justin Bieber and Doja Cat along with R&B favorite H.E.R. each nabbed eight. Grammy darling Billie Eilish scored seven nominations as did pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo, ahead of the January 31 gala set to celebrate music’s best in Los Angeles.
TRIPOLI: Libya’s electoral commission said on Tuesday that 98 candidates, including two women, had registered to run...
SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Iraqi Kurdish police fired warning shots in the air and tear gas on Tuesday to disperse thousands...
Miami: The US Justice Department will compensate the families of the victims on the 2018 massacre at a high school in...
ODESSA, Ukraine: Two patrol boats sent by the United States to strengthen the Ukrainian navy arrived on Tuesday at the...
Paris: Albert Einstein’s handwritten notes for the theory of relativity fetched a record 11.6 million euros at an...
LONDON: Britain’s royal family has slammed the BBC over a documentary that claimed a behind-the-scenes briefing war...