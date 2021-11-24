Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste atop Grammy nominations

New York: Jon Batiste, the decorated jazz artist who composed the "Soul" movie soundtrack, led this year’s Grammy pack with an impressive 11 nods on Tuesday, as pop artists Justin Bieber and Doja Cat along with R&B favorite H.E.R. each nabbed eight. Grammy darling Billie Eilish scored seven nominations as did pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo, ahead of the January 31 gala set to celebrate music’s best in Los Angeles.