Wednesday November 24, 2021
Albert Einstein manuscript fetches record 11.6m euros

By AFP
November 24, 2021

Paris: Albert Einstein’s handwritten notes for the theory of relativity fetched a record 11.6 million euros ($13 million) at an auction in Paris on Tuesday. The manuscript, which contains preparatory work for the physicist’s signature achievement, the theory of general relativity, had been valued at around a quarter of the final sum which is by far the highest ever paid for a manuscript by the genius scientist.