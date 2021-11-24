SRB appoints new chairman

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) on Tuesday announced that the board has appointed Dr. Wasif Ali Memon as its new chairman.

Dr. Wasif Ali was already working in the SRB as a senior member. He served as an officer of Pakistan custom services for 31 years in various capacities, including chief collector and director general.

The SRB notification announced the appointment acknowledging his contribution at the SRB. “His contribution at the SRB in the capacity of a senior member (Legal, Audit and IT) is worth mentioning as he expedited the process of effective litigation management, risk-based audit system besides introducing innovations in digitization of the SRB,” read the SRB notification.

Dr. Wasif Ali worked in active coordination with other provincial revenue authorities and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and participated in activities under the auspices of the National Tax Council. As per the SRB’s statement, he also remained in close coordination with international donors and development agencies.