Smoky health

For decades now, tobacco companies have been raising a hue and cry to prevent the illegal trade of cigarettes. However, it is more important to implement stringent laws and to create public awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco than to assist the trade of tobacco manufacturers.

Smoking is one of the major causes of cancer. Any form of cancer compromises a person's life span and is painful and expensive to treat. The authorities concerned should form a committee to find ways to create awareness of the dangers of smoking. There should also be laws to discourage smoking.

Shahzad Lodhi

Rawalpindi