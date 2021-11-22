Pashto poet praised for pro-poor struggle

MARDAN: Adabi Dostano Maraka arranged a function at the Mardan Press Club to pay tribute to the services of revolutionary poet Mehboob Bacha.

A prominent poet, Dr Israr, presided over the function, which was attended by a number of poets, writers, intellectuals, journalists, educationists and people from other walks of life attended the function.

Miharandish and Sahil Yousafzai were stage secretaries on the occasion.

Chairman of the Adabi Dustano Maraka, Akbar Hoti, Israr, district secretary of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Gohar Ali, Ashraf Hoti advocate, Noorul Bashir Naveed, Suleman Kamil, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Siddique Akbar Raza, Mohammad Saeed Saeed, Ghamgin Mayar, Syed Murad Bacha and others paid tribute to the political and literary services of Mehboob Bacha.

The speakers said the whole life of Mehboob Bacha was a struggle and he never compromised on his ideology.They said that through his writings and speeches, he raised his voice for the underprivileged class and the oppressed segments of society.