Palliative care training to help alleviate sufferings of terminally ill patients: NUMS

Rawalpindi : Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Lieutenant General (r) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed, on Sunday, termed successful completion of the first-ever, structured Online Postgraduate Certificate in Palliative Care in Pakistan, as a big step forward to alleviate sufferings of the terminally ill patients in the country.

Addressing a simple Certificate distribution ceremony here, he said NUMS, in collaboration with UK-based Shaheen Palliative Project has enhanced the skills of consultants, doctors, and pharmacists hailing from Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which would help them provide professional palliative care to the patients.

Besides others, Pro Vice Chancellor Administration Maj Gen (r) Syed Ammar Reza Hammdani, Prof S Mahmood Raza, Ph.D., Aisha Mohyuddin, Dean, Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies and Director Academics Prof. Aamir Shahzad were also present on the occasion.

Emphasising expanding this programme, he said, it should be elevated from Certificate to Diploma and online Master Programme.

Under this programme from February to August 2021, specialised professional training was imparted by the national and international trainers to the participants of the course while some of the consultants practicing in the UK and Saudi Arabia also enrolled themselves in it.

Welcoming the guests supervisor of the programme Prof. Nafisa Tahir, the supervisor of the programme said that the concept of palliative care in Pakistan was new and needed to be further promoted. She thanked students and the faculty to make it a success.