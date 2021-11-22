Karachi to be treated to Italian cuisine from November 22

The sixth annual Week of Italian Cuisine in the World will be held in Karachi from November 22 to November 28.

This year it is dedicated to the theme ‘Tradition and perspectives of Italian cuisine: awareness and enhancement of food sustainability’, which combines the promotion of Italian agri-food products with the enhancement of the Mediterranean diet as a model of healthy and sustainable diet and lifestyle.

The Consulate of Italy in Karachi has invited two special guests from Italy: chef Samuele Crestale hailing from Milan, and Antonio Fracchiolla, a cheese expert from the south. The two men will take everyone on a gastronomical excursion to Italy.

The cuisine week will consist of a series of activities aimed at promoting Italian agri-food products, goods and services by organising a HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Café) Summit featuring live cooking by Crestale and display of cheese by Fracchiolla together with local vendors.

A seminar will be held to create awareness about food sustainability jointly with CNH Industrial (former Fiat Group) to address the issues in the agri supply chain in Pakistan.

From November 25 to November 28, the Italian Food Festival will be held at the Avari Towers, where Crestale will welcome the guests and prepare traditional delectable Italian recipes for the people of Karachi to enjoy. The four-day festival will run with the collaboration of Gerry’s Group, Casinetto, Emirates airline, Avari Towers Karachi and Habib Bank Limited.