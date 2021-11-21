Margalla runner event from Nov 26

Islamabad : The Directorate of Sports Culture and Tourism was organising the first-time in history of the federal capital the biggest Margalla runner event from November 26 to 28. Where ‘there is no finish as there is only one finisher the last one standing’ and the registration was free of cost and last date was November 25, Ch Azhar Latif, Coordinator SC&T, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) told APP in a press release issued here.

He said the race route would begin from the Margalla Zoo to Daman-e-Koh car parking while hiking will be held on November 27 and camping on 28. He said, the hiking would begin at 10:30 a.m. from Margalla road Trail 3 to bottom point of Trail 3.