Not so fast

This refers to the letter 'No cakewalk’ (November 20) by Nouraiz Abbaa. The writer has rightly highlighted the serious challenges involved in using electronic voting machines (EVMs). Besides the exorbitant cost of acquiring the machines, scores of other hurdles such as the lack of training, consensus and trust will cause serious divide and disunity in society.

The losing political parties would have a pretext to reject the outcome of elections and would perhaps make a case against ‘technological manipulation’. Another ‘U-turn’ is in the offing due to the impracticability of the decision to use EVMs.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad