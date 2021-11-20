Southern Punjab Whites emerge national U19 cricket champs

RAWALPINDI: Southern Punjab Whites chased down the winning target, notching up the required 23 on the fourth day morning to land the National Under-19 Cricket Championship title here at the Pindi Stadium Friday.

On the fourth day morning, Southern Punjab Whites required 23 runs while Central Punjab Blues were eyeing three last wickets for a title win. Southern Punjab Whites made their province proud beating their opponents by two wickets to carry the day.

Resuming their second innings on the overnight score of 187-7 in 53 overs, Southern Punjab chased down the target for the loss of eight wickets in the 65th over on the fourth day.

Requiring 23 more runs to win in wake of 210 runs winning target, Southern Punjab Whites lost their well-settled batter Mohammad Ammar for 48, who was dismissed by off-spinner Arham Nawab. Faisal Akram (14 not out, 43b, two fours) and Awais Abbas (eight not out, 26b, one four) then ensure the side cross over the line.

Central Punjab’s Arham took four wickets in the second innings and ended up with match figures of seven for 87. He was named as the best bowler of the tournament with 30 scalps from six matches at 16.80.

Mohammad Shehzad representing Southern Punjab Whites was named player of the final for his all-round performance. The right-handed batter scored 133 runs in the final, which included 85 in the first innings. With right-arm fast, Shehzad took two wickets in the second innings of Central Punjab Blues. Shehzad was also awarded the best batter of the tournament as he topped the batting charts with 829 runs from six matches at 92.11. He hit three centuries and four half-centuries in the tournament.

Arafat Ahmed from Southern Punjab Whites was awarded the player of the tournament. The 17-year old left-handed batter scored 504 runs from six matches at 56. He hit two centuries and as many half-centuries. With left-arm spin, Arafat bagged 22 wickets from six matches at 13.77 and twice he took five-wicket hauls.

The best wicket-keeper award also went to Southern Punjab Whites. 17-year old Hasnain Majid ended up with 24 dismissals to his name which included 15 catches and nine stumpings.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab Whites beat Central Punjab Blues by two wickets at Pindi Stadium: Central Punjab Blues 337 all out, 76.1 overs (Mohammad Waqas 101, Shawaiz Irfan 71, Abubakar 38, Ali Asfand 31; Faisal Akram 4-54, Arafat Ahmed 2-48, Mohammad Ismail 2-68) and 127 all out, 35.1 overs (Hasnat Abbas 27; Faisal Akram 0-3, Mohammad Ismail 3-60, Mohammad Shehzad 2-27, Awais Abbas 2-35). Southern Punjab Whites 255 all out, 74.1 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 85, Aun Shehzad 78, Mohammad Ammar 33; Arham Nawab 3-42, Mohammad Zeeshan 3-52, Awais Ali 2-55) and 210-8, 64.2 overs (Arafat Ahmed 53, Mohammad Shehzad 48, Mohammad Ammar 48; Arham Nawab 4-45).

Player of the match: Mohammad Shehzad (Southern Punjab U19 Whites, Rs 25,000).

Best Batter of the Tournament: Mohammad Shehzad (Southern Punjab Whites, Rs50,000) 829 runs.

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Arham Nawab (Central Punjab U19 Blues, Rs 50,000) 30 wickets.

Best Wicketkeeper of the Tournament: Hasnain Majid (Southern Punjab Whites, Rs 50,000) 24 dismissals (15 catches, nine stumpings.