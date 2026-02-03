Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear reveal sweet thing about 'Little Miss Sunshin' van

Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear recall wishing to buy 'Little Miss Sunshin' van

Toni Collette and Greg Kinnear are reminiscing about filming Little Miss Sunshine.

Toni and Greg talked about the experience at the 20th anniversary screening of the film at the Sundance Film Festival.

The duo shared that they wanted to buy the iconic van at the center of the film.

"We both considered buying it at the end of the movie. I'd wanted one since I was 17 years old," said the Hereditary star.

"I think Peter Saraf [A producer on the film] did take it, but he got harassed everywhere he went because it is the Little Miss Sunshine van," added Collette, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Sheryl in the film.

"That would've been an awkward auction," remarked Greg. "Me and Toni bidding on that thing and scrambling to try and get our hands on it."

"I mean also of course it would've been an iconic vehicle, but we didn't know that at the time," he noted.

The yellow Volkswagen Type 2 is now at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

The Wayward actress recalled going there with her son not knowing the van was showcased there.

"I didn't know it was there. I took my son and then there it was. So I'm like, oh, come on, we've got to take photos," she said.

Little Miss Sunshine follows a dysfunctional family’s 800-mile journey across the U.S. so that little Olive can compete in the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant. The film alsso starred Steve Carell, Paul Dano, Alan Arkin, and Abigail Breslin.