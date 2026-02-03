Photo: Halle Berry spills the beans on Van Hunt marriage plans

Halle Berry has opened up about why she has not accepted a proposal from her partner, Van Hunt, explaining that marriage is no longer a requirement for happiness in her life.

Reflecting on their relationship in a new interview with The Cut, the Oscar winner revealed, “I haven’t said ‘yes’” yet.

Berry went on to explain her choice on commitment, adding, “I don’t think we need to be married to have a meaningful relationship. I don’t know if we will ever get married.”

The actress noted that legal and medical considerations are the only situations that might change her mind, explaining that “health reasons” or having to make major medical decisions for each other as spouses are the only exceptions to her rule.

Berry has been married three times previously, to David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez, and said each relationship ended for a reason.

She recalled the public scrutiny she faced after her third divorce, saying, “After my third divorce, people started to say, ‘What’s wrong with her? She’s crazy. She can’t keep a man.'

"And I would always argue, ‘Who says I want to keep a man if he’s not the right man?’ "

Despite not rushing into marriage again, Berry stressed that she is deeply content in her current relationship, concluding, “I’m in the best relationship I have ever had.”