Photo: Susan Lucci gets candid about Emmy win post 18 losses

Susan Lucci has opened up about the emotional and almost unbelievable moment she finally won her first Daytime Emmy Award, ending a 19-year losing streak that had become part of TV lore.

The All My Children legend, who played iconic schemer Erica Kane from 1970 to 2011, later received a best actress prize in 1999 on her 19th nomination.

Notably, her first win remains one of the most memorable moments of her career.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, Lucci recalled the night of her long-awaited victory, which took place at Madison Square Garden due to renovations at Radio City Music Hall.

“We were in the Garden that year,” she shared.

“All the other times we had the Emmys, we were at Radio City [Music Hall], but that year, Radio City was being renovated. So we were in the Garden, Madison Square Garden.”

When the announcer mentioned that a long losing streak was finally over, Lucci initially admitted thinking that he was referring to sports scores.

“Anyway,” she continued, “when he said that, it was May, and I thought when he said the streak is over, I thought he was going to be reporting on the playoff game results, basketball, hockey. And I thought, ‘Isn’t that nice? He’s keeping everybody updated.’”

“I wasn't 100% sure that I heard my name. First of all, Rosie O'Donnell grabbed my evening bag from me. My husband picked me up by the elbow, and I whispered in his ear, ‘Are you sure?’ … And he said, ‘Yes, go on up there.’ And so I did,” she concluded.