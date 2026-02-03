Kate Middleton picks up a sewing machine to lend support to a sustainable business

Kate Middleton has just used her platform alongside Prince William to boast a business whose “ethos of buying less how creativity and responsibility can sit side by side.”

She shared everything on her Instagram page of 17.2 million followers in a series of three posts that highlight Melin Tregwynt, who have been doing this since 1841.

According to one of the captions they have “been weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast.”

Whether it be “from historic pattern archives to new cohorts of young weavers, inspiring to see generations of expertise preserving rare and creative skills.” What it serves as is “a reminder of the joy found in making by hand, and how traditional crafts continue to connect people.”

During her visit the Princess of Wales even did some stitching on a sewing machine herself.

Check it out Below:



