‘Power-crazed tyrant’ Queen Camilla steps up to ‘chip away’ King Charles invite to Prince Harry

It seems calling Queen Camilla an ‘evil stepmother’ may effect Prince Harry in more ways than one because reports allege she is working daily, behind the scenes to ‘chip away’ at King Charles’ nerve. All to make sure he rescinds his invitation to Prince Harry as well as Meghan Markle.

The invite in question is for the UK, one where the King is said to have offered up Highgrove House to his US-based son, his wife and his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

News of these efforts that the Queen is engaged in have been brought to the surface by Globe, and according to their findings, she is doing so as as she’s “horrendously controlling of Charles.” Allegedly “She often insists he stay in his room and raises merry hell if he tries to get up and assert his independence.”

“Of course, her official excuse for this is that he needs rest and she’s doing it for his own good,” the source clarified before adding “but everyone knows it’s her way to control him and give herself a platform to assert herself when he’s not there.”

But that is not all because she’s also incredibly defensive and protective of the King and often times “she charges around barking orders, tearing into anyone who doesn’t fall into line and generally causing chaos throughout the palace,” the insider admits.

Furthermore, she’s also turned to old habits like drinking, but in a worse capacity because “her drinking has always been an issue, but lately she’s been taking it up a level. Camilla is hitting the bottle hard and is usually three sheets to the wind by evening. Often, she’ll be knocking it back during the daytime as well. That’s when she tends to be at her most aggressive — overexerting herself and acting like a power-crazed tyrant.”