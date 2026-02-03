Photo: 'Bridgerton's Luke Thompson brands chemistry with Yerin Ha 'passive'

Luke Thompson has opened up about the natural, slow-building chemistry between his Bridgerton character Benedict and Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek.

In a new chat with Vogue, the actor explained that their on-screen connection was not something they tried to manufacture, but something that developed gradually as they worked together.

Thompson admitted their chemistry started with minimal preparation before filming began.

“We actually met on Zoom for the chemistry read, and then we did one rehearsal. But that’s the nature of acting; you just have to jump in. And it’s why acting is exciting. You don’t have to really know someone to connect to them. I also think everyone has chemistry.”

He added that chemistry is not something actors either have or don’t have — it evolves through shared scenes and trust.

“You discover what your chemistry is, and how it develops. It’s not fixed, like, Do you have it or not? It’s more passive than that. You let it happen and go on this discovery-journey together. And I feel lucky because Yerin was very lined up with me on that,” he continued.

Thompson concluded by noting that he and Ha allowed their dynamic to grow organically over time.

“We didn’t try to force anything or do lots of exercises to squeeze chemistry out of each other. We took it scene by scene. You develop trust, and you develop a dynamic.”