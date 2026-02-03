Photo: Lily Allen on support from parents amid David Harbour split

Lily Allen and David Harbour have parted ways for good.

The former couple, who were reportedly in an "open" relationship, announced their separation in January 2025.

In a candid new interview with ELLE UK for its March issue, the singer reflected on the emotional toll the breakup took on her.

However, she expressed gratitude for the unexpected support she received during that difficult period.

Allen revealed that fellow parents in her children’s social circle noticed how deeply she was struggling and stepped in with kindness.

“They were there when I was in a really tough spot — they could see how drawn I was and how withdrawn I became and how skinny I got and how sad I was,” Allen shared.

She went on to explain that, at her lowest, she often could not even bring herself to face people during everyday moments, including school and playdate pickups.

“They'd come and pick up their kids from play dates and I wouldn't come downstairs. I'd be in my bedroom crying. And so I think this album came out and they're all happy for me,” she concluded.

She also reflected on the reaction she received to her revenge album West End Girl, "I was processing things that were happening at quite a traumatic period of time. I don't think that it's a particularly self-aware record. It's a really angry record. And it's a lot more about rage directed towards other people. It's not really about self-reflection.

"When I wrote this album, I spent about eight months being absolutely terrified of what was gonna come back at me."