Foul play suspected in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother as no headway made in search

The mother of US journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie vanished from her home near Tucson and was reported missing over the weekend.

Investigators believe the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was abducted. The New York Times reported that search continued for Savannah Guthrie’s mother on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Times reported that authorities found blood inside the home of Nancy Guthrie. The outlet reported that blood marks heightened concerns that the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie was the victim of foul play.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News on Monday "We believe 100% right now she could not have walked away from that home." I believe she was abducted, yes. She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly. We don't believe that."

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home on Saturday night, when she was visited by her children, and was reported missing on Sunday afternoon.

She has limited mobility and could not have left her home unaided, Nanos told a press conference earlier on Monday, when he said her disappearance was being treated as a crime.

Savannah Guthrie, who did not appear in her usual seat on NBC's "Today" show on Monday morning, took to Instagram requesting her followers to pray for the safe return of her mother.

Mindy Kaling, Piers Morgan Olivia Munn expressed sympathy with Savannah Guthrie as they engaged with her Instagram post.

Journalist Piers Morgan shared her post to his Insagram stories and Mindy Kaling wrong she was "praying".

Hundreds of other people expressed support for the TV host in the comments section of her Instagram post.



