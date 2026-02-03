Invictus Games launches an opportunity for Ukraine to understand that society ‘needs us’ still

The organization that Prince Harry has founded, the Invictus Games have achieved a new milestone by launching an opportunity, that in essence aims to help the wounded, injured and sick service members in Ukraine to rediscover their confidence, purpose and even connection.

For those unversed, this initative is supported by the Invictus Games Foundation’s Signature Programme, and according to their Instagram post, “this initiative combined winter sport, expert coaching and lived experience to support recovery and build sustainable local impact.”

In a deeper dive via their official website invictusgamesfoundation.org it is being centered at Bukovel, in partnership with Bukovel Ski School and UK- and US-based charity Ukrainian Action.

For this over 18 Ukrainian instructors have been trained in adaptive Alpine skiing, snowboarding and Nordic disciplines by The Armed Forces Para Snowsport Team (AFPST).

The key areas were adaptive coaching techniques, safety, adaptive classification, coaching methodology and mental health first aid and up till now over 24 Ukrainian participants have taken on the snow sessions, as a way to use the winter sports for rehab and confidence building.

Per the website participants even spoke out and said, “I learned to ride a snowboard. It’s a great opportunity to do sports,. I discovered cross country skiing and I plan to do it in the future.”

Check it out Below:



