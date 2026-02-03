King Charles congratulates Aamilah Aswat for creating history at horse race
King Charles praised the first female black British jump jockey to win a UK horse race
King Charles on Tuesday congratulated Aamilah Aswat who made history as the first female black British jump jockey to win a UK horse race.
"Congratulations Aamilah Aswat on your historic victory," read a message shared on royal family's social media accounts.
According to the BBC, the 20-year-old earned her first win on 9-1 chance Guchen in a handicap hurdle at Kempton Park.
In November, Aswat became the first black British female jump jockey to ride in Britain.
She said it "felt amazing" to get her first win, in what was only her fourth race, riding Guchen for trainers Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls.
"He gave me a great feeling all the way round and always felt like he had plenty left," Aswat said.
"My dream is to ride as many winners as I can, and to just get on with it."
She added: "The message I hopefully give out to other people is that if you want to do it, you definitely can and I will be following you every step of the way."
