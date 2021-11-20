 
Saturday November 20, 2021
UN urges release of China journalist

By AFP
November 20, 2021

GENEVA: The United Nations on Friday urged China to release a citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of the country´s Covid-19 response and who is reportedly close to death after a hunger strike. The UN rights office voiced alarm at reports that 38-year-old Zhang Zhan’s health was deteriorating rapidly and that her life was at serious risk from the hunger strike in detention.