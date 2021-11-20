UN urges release of China journalist

GENEVA: The United Nations on Friday urged China to release a citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of the country´s Covid-19 response and who is reportedly close to death after a hunger strike. The UN rights office voiced alarm at reports that 38-year-old Zhang Zhan’s health was deteriorating rapidly and that her life was at serious risk from the hunger strike in detention.
LOS ANGELES: The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, which will bathe the Moon in red, was visible for...
MOSCOW: The Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has acknowledged that his troops probably helped Middle Eastern...
PARIS: As global trade in red and processed meats has increased, so have chronic diseases associated with meat...
TOKYO: It’s one small step for Japan, but one giant opportunity for would-be space cadets: the country is recruiting...
SEOUL: South Korea scrambled fighters on Friday as Russian and Chinese warplanes on a joint exercise briefly entered...
NEW DELHI: India will scrap agricultural reform laws that sparked a year of huge protests by farmers, Prime Minister...