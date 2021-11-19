Environment protection priority, says minister

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Coating Association called on Minister for Environmental Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan in his camp office here on Thursday.

The delegation was headed by secretary general Liaqat Ali Qamar while Fazeel Saqib, Abdul Basit, Hasna Sami and Waqar Mughal were present. Issues like use imported chlorine base solvent and environmental factors causing pollution discussed in details.

The delegation briefed the minister that various chlorine based solvent was causing adverse health impacts and a great threat to the environment. They demanded that a ban should immediately be imposed on these solvents. The minister assured the delegation that their issues will be taken up with the department concerned on priority as protection of environment is prime objective of the government.

He said the Punjab government has prepared hazardous substances rules under environmental protection act. Norwegian, BHC teams visit PSCA, PPIC3: Norwegian Police and British High Commission security officers visited PSCA, PPIC3 here Thursday. The entourage was briefed about the IC3 sections dealing in 15 operations, police dispatch unit, video control unit, media monitoring unit and the PSCA insignia cam-surveillance operations management centre. It was told that Punjab police women safety app had also been provided to KP and Balochistan, and Pakistan women safety app would also be launched soon. Punjab police women safety app has been installed by more than 125,000 women so far. The British security adviser said that international travellers must install women safety app on arrival in Pakistan.

Later, commemorative shields were also exchanged between the PSCA and the delegations. Nutrition camp: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) held a one-day medical and awareness camp on “The role of diet in the prevention of diabetes” on the hospital’s premises on Thursday.

A team of expert nutritionists and doctors gave awareness to hundreds of people about the dietary guidelines after their complete medical examination and nutrition counselling. On the occasion, facilities of body mass index, blood sugar, body fat, blood pressure, BMA, BMD, cholesterol and eye tests were also given free-of-cost. Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Chairman and Dean Prof Dr Mateen Izhar, Film Director Syed Noor and Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore Administrator Dr Akbar visited the camp.

Open court: An open court was held at DIG Operations office on Thursday in which 40 citizens informed DIG about their problems. DIG issued orders for immediate action after verification to the officers concerned. Eight policemen, including women also appeared for leave and

welfare.