Japan, S Korea islets dispute derails US press conference

WASHINGTON: A longstanding territorial dispute between South Korea and Japan derailed a trilateral press conference in Washington, laying bare the strained relationship between the key US allies.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman faced the press alone following talks on Thursday, after Japan protested a recent visit by South Korea’s police chief to islets administered by Seoul but claimed by Tokyo.

"As has been the case for some time, there are some bilateral differences between Japan and the Republic of Korea that are continuing to be resolved," she said, without elaborating on the dispute that led to the absence of the Japanese and South Korean vice foreign ministers. "And one of those differences which is unrelated to today’s meeting, has led to the change in format for today’s press availability."

Japan said it objected to the conference because South Korea’s national police chief visited the disputed islets, which are called Dokdo by Seoul and Takeshima by Tokyo. A Japanese embassy spokesman in Washington said the islets are "indisputably an inherent part of the territory of Japan" and that Tokyo had lodged a protest with Seoul over the visit. "Under these circumstances, we have decided that it is inappropriate to hold a joint press conference," the spokesman said.

South Korean vice foreign minister Choi Jong-kun confirmed that his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori did not attend the press conference over "the issue surrounding our police chief’s visit to Dokdo." Sherman said the talks had been "very constructive," which "demonstrates exactly why the trilateral format with the United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea is so important and powerful."