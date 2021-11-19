Hush in South Korea as students sit gruelling exam

SEOUL: A hush fell over South Korea on Thursday as more than half a million students sat the gruelling, high-stakes national university entrance exam, with authorities taking extraordinary measures to minimise distractions.

The nine-hour test is crucial not only for securing spots in top universities, but is also considered key for elevated social status, lucrative careers and even marriage prospects.

The enormous pressure on students in South Korea’s ultra-competitive education system has been blamed for teenage depression and suicide rates that are among the highest in the world. One parent was keen to ease the stress ahead of the 2021 exam, locally known as "Suneung".