Diplomats being provided security: DIG

LAHORE : A delegation of British High Commission, Islamabad called on DIG Operations Lahore at his office on Wednesday.
Lane Walker, Head of Security, British High Commission Islamabad, was accompanied by Senior Security Manager and other officers. During the meeting, bilateral security issues were discussed. DIG Operations said that security was being provided to all foreign diplomats and consulates in the provincial capital.
