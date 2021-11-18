KP CS summoned over filing time-barred petitions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday summoned the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for filing time-barred petitions before the apex court.
A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard different appeals regarding government servants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
During the course of proceedings, the court directed the KP chief secretary to appear before the court on next date of hearing and submit response regarding the officers who filed time-barred appeals. The Chief Justice expressed annoyance over the Advocate General (AG) KP and stated that he (AG) wanted to approve appeals illegally from the apex court. He observed that time-barred appeals were being filed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a regular basis. The AG KPK said that some appeals had been delayed due to the corona virus. Later, the court summoned the KP chief secretary and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.
