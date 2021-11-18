‘Third testimony in Nawaz’s favour comes from within judiciary’

ISLAMABAD: The third major testimony in Nawaz Sharif’s favour from within the judiciary has come, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Wednesday while referring to the allegations levelled against the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar by former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim in an affidavit, Geo News reported.

The chief judge of the GB apex court levelled serious allegations against former chief justice Saqib Nisar, stating in an affidavit notarised by a UK oath commissioner that he had been witness to then CJP’s direction to a high court judge not to release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general elections.

Maryam said that she had hoped that the truth will be revealed one day. “We were sure that the oppressor gets caught eventually but we [Nawaz Sharif and I] didn’t expect the oppressor getting caught this soon,” she added. The PMLN leader further stated that the first court notice to have been sent should have been sent to Nisar over what Shamim has alleged.

The response to the allegations levelled through an affidavit “should have been in the form of an affidavit,” Maryam said as she lambasted Nisar, adding that the “liar ran away”.