Seminar on Swat ecology held at UoS

MINGORA: The growing population and number of vehicles were termed some of the key factors responsible for ecological problems in Swat district, a seminar was told on Wednesday.

The Department of Economics and Development Studies (DEDS) University of Swat, had organised the seminar titled “Trends in Ecological Footprint in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” at the PTCL Conference Hall here.

The seminar was based on the findings of the project awarded by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad under National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU). The guest speaker for the event was Dr Anwar Hussain, associate professor and chairman, DEDS, University of Swat. Students of different departments from University of Swat along with faculty members participated in the event. The seminar focused on assessing the trends in ecological footprint (EF) in Swat.

Dr Anwar Hussain pointed out that the EF had six components including crop land, carbon land, grazing land, fishing grounds, forest land and built-up land. He remarked that globally, Pakistan was listed ecologically in deficit countries where its EF was higher than its bio-capacity.