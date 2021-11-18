Alvi performs groundbreaking of SZABMU’s academic block

Islamabad : President Dr. Arif Alvi presided over the ceremonial groundbreaking event of the Academic Block of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) here on Wednesday.

The President unveiled the plaque of the university’s Rs. 1.58 billion five-storey building funded by the Higher Eductaion Commission (HEC). The building of the Federal Medical College (FMC) will also be established alongside the University’s academic block. The Ministry of National Health Services has allotted the needed land with the approval of the Board of MTI to SZABMU. The university’s compound will be established in three years.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan, Exceutive Director of HEC Dr. Shasita Sohail, Vice Chancellor of SZABMU Prof. Tanwir Khaliq, Chairman BoG FMTI-PIMS Dr. Abid Malik, Registrar SZABMU Prof. Dr. Faramanullah, and faculty of the university and college attended the event.

Briefing the President, the Vice Chancellor said, the eco-friendly building will be equipped with most modern skill labs, which is the need of the hour for medical students across the northern region. He said, SZABMU, with the assistance of HEC, will also establish FMC building on land alloted closed to the University’s compound.

President Alvi declared it a landmark event for medical education and hoped that the institution would supplement the needed human resource in the medical field. He said, Pakistan is facing a shortage of quality medical professionals and institutions like SZABMU can play a key role in the development and production of quality human resource.

The SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said, the government is committed to continue its support for medical education and research, and the construction of SZABMU Academic Block is one cornerstone of its efforts to improve medical education and research in the country.