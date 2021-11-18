 
close
Thursday November 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Israeli court sentences Spanish aid worker

By AFP
November 18, 2021

TEL AVIV: An Israeli military court on Wednesday sentenced Spanish aid worker Juana Rashmawi to 13 months in prison after convicting her of illegally funding a Palestinian organisation. Her lawyer, Avigdor Feldman, told AFP that Israel’s military court had confirmed the sentence requested by prosecutors as part of plea agreement last week and ordered her to pay a 50,000 shekel ($16,000) fine.