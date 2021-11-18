Lady Dufferin Golf event turns out to be big success

KARACHI: The second edition of the Lady Dufferin Hospital Golf Tournament turned out to be a resounding success here at the Karachi Golf Club.

A total of 24 teams competed in the tournament which was held to raise funds for the LDH. The teams played in the event to support LDH in its bid to provide high quality health care to marginalised women irrespective of cast color or creed.

President Dr Arif Alvi, an avid golfer, headlined a long list of eminent golfers which included the current national amateur champion Omar Khalid, who participated in the LDH tournament.

The quartet of Zunair Khan, Azhar Hameed, Abdullah Nasir and Nasrullah Sheikh won in the net category. The team of Dr Arif Alvi, Sohail Shams, Rashid Ahmed and Yaqoob Ahmed were runners-up. Danyal Khan, Yashal Shah, Sameer Sayeed and Abdullah Ansar won in the gross category. The team comprising Azhar Abbas, Khalid Hussain, Omar Khalid and Omar Khan were runners-up in the gross category.

At the prize distribution ceremony of the tournament, Dr Zeryab Sethna, Medical Superintendent of LDH, thanked all participants and sponsors for supporting LDH. He also hailed the vital role played by Fawzia Naqvi, KGC’s Lady captain, in the successful holding of the tournament.

Established in 1894 by Lady Harriot Dufferin, the wife of the Viceroy of India at that time, LDH today is a 300 bed hospital providing state of the art healthcare to women.

According to UN, Pakistan faces the highest rate of newborn deaths in the world and one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the region and 80% of these deaths can be prevented.