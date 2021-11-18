Gold rate drops Rs2,850/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs2,850 per tola on Wednesday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs122,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold rate dropped by Rs2,444 to Rs104,595.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $12 to $1,862 per ounce.

Silver rates dropped by Rs30 at Rs1,440 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also decreased by Rs25.72 to Rs1,234.56.

Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared to the rates in Dubai gold market.