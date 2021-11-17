Four people killed in different road accidents

SUKKUR: Four people were killed in two different road accidents in Jacobabad and Matiari districts. Reports said a speeding truck hit a car at Karim Khoso in the limits of Dilmurad Police Station of Jacobabad, in which two passengers, identified as Gulzado Golo and Suhano Bakhrani, were killed. The police shifted the bodies to JIMS, Jacobabad, for medico-legal formalities. In another accident of similar nature, a car hit a motorcycle at Halla, district Matirai, in which two motorcyclists, identified as Munawar and Sajjad Khaskheli, were killed.