Tree plantation launched at GIK Institute

SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology on Tuesday launched a tree plantation campaign to plant saplings on its 403 acres campus during the winter season.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, rector of the institute, was chief guest at the launching ceremony.

The academic staff and other employees also participated in the plantation drive. The Institute Horticulture Department has made all arrangements.

The 29 registered societies of the students, especially Project Topi Society, Character Building Society, American Society of Materials-GIK Institute chapter, Media Club, GMS (GIK Mathematics Society) and Science Society are participating in the campaign.

The organisers said that the plantation campaign is a joint venture of the student affairs department and various societies to make the lush green campus of the Institute more green and pollution free.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Khalid lauded the efforts of the societies for masking the GIK Institute clean and green. The plantation helps in reducing pollution and it is the responsibility of all to play their due role in creating a healthy environment.

The other participants said that the primary objective of the campaign was to contribute to the efforts to improve the climate and encourage the students and staff of the Institute to plant more trees. Meanwhile, a three-day workshop on “Functional Reverse Engineering of Agricultural Machinery” concluded here on Sunday.

Organised by the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, the experts from all over the country participated and shared their views in the workshop.