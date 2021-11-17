Faulty connections

Despite repeated complaints to the PTCL office, their is still noise in my line.
I have repeatedly registered complaints via 1218, as well as through email, in the last three months. The number is shared with all friends and family, and the problem is an inconvenience. The authorities concerned should look into the matter urgently.
Asad Habib
Rawalpindi
