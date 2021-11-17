 
Wednesday November 17, 2021
Faulty connections

November 17, 2021

Despite repeated complaints to the PTCL office, their is still noise in my line.

I have repeatedly registered complaints via 1218, as well as through email, in the last three months. The number is shared with all friends and family, and the problem is an inconvenience. The authorities concerned should look into the matter urgently.

Asad Habib

Rawalpindi