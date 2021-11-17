Dutch ‘queen’

The Hague: The Netherlands’ Crown Princess Amalia has told how she sees a mental health professional to "vent", in a new authorised biography published on Tuesday ahead of her 18th birthday in December. Amalia, the oldest of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s three daughters, also said she would ask her mother to step in temporarily should her father die suddenly.
Sokolka, Poland: Polish forces fired tear gas and deployed water cannons against stone-throwing migrants trying to...
Yangon: Myanmar’s junta has charged Aung San Suu Kyi with committing electoral fraud during the 2020 polls, state...
Nairobi: Antony Blinken was heading on Tuesday on his first trip as secretary of state to sub-Saharan Africa, hoping...
Moscow: Russia on Tuesday admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test but rejected US...
Amman: Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrived in Amman on Tuesday to begin a tour of Jordan and Egypt, their...
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a backlash after reports that his government will on Thursday...