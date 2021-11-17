 
Wednesday November 17, 2021
Dutch 'queen'

By AFP
November 17, 2021

The Hague: The Netherlands’ Crown Princess Amalia has told how she sees a mental health professional to "vent", in a new authorised biography published on Tuesday ahead of her 18th birthday in December. Amalia, the oldest of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s three daughters, also said she would ask her mother to step in temporarily should her father die suddenly.