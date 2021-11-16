NCOC lauds cities for achieving vaccination targets

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday praised the cities that have achieved excellent vaccination targets with over 50 percent of the eligible population inoculated with the Covid-19 jabs. The NCOC held a session which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, where the Forum was apprised of the ongoing countrywide obligatory vaccine regime.

NCOC Chairman Asad Umar appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders for ensuring vaccine administration to the citizens in every city. The Forum appreciated the cities, including Narowal, Jehlum, Mandi Bahauddin, Peshawar, Bhimber, Bagh, Mirpur, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghizer and Islamabad for achieving excellent vaccination rate by vaccinating more than 50 percent of their respective population. The NCOC chairman emphasised on all the stakeholders to maintain the vaccination rate achieved over 50 percent. The Forum also lauded the performance of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sialkot, Mianwali, Kallar Kahar, Hafizabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Karachi, Chitral, Charsadda, Balakot, Jehlum Valley, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Hunza and Kharmang for vaccinating more than 40 percent of the eligible citizens. During the last 48 hours, 1.7 million vaccines were administered across the country, the Forum was briefed. The Forum was informed that the vaccination for 12-15 years students would remain suspended till November 27 due to the ongoing Measles (Rubella) MR campaign nationwide.

It was also briefed about the mechanism for carrying out necessary COVID-19 protocols and vaccination mechanism for pedestrian crossing into Pakistan from the land borders. It emphasised on stepping up the administration of second dose to the eligible individuals.